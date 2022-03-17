Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Short Interest Update

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 19,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TOST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,092,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,438. Toast has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
