Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 16,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,433% compared to the typical volume of 1,052 call options.

HIG traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $70.34. 2,527,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,959. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.