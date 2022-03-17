TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.77.

TRU opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

