TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.85.

NYSE TRU traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

