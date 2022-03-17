Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $216.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.67.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

