Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $793,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 960.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 259,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.