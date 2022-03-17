Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $932,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

