Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMY stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.
BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock worth $4,508,677 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.