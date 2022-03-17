Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $213.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $408.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

