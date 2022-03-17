Trek Financial LLC Has $67.38 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 633.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,250 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $67,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.