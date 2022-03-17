Trek Financial LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.05. 1,059,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.67. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

