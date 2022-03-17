Trek Financial LLC Sells 231 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $7.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.59. 2,941,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.30. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

