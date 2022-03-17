Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Update

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TACA remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,868. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

