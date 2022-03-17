Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.97.

Shares of TCW traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.21. 571,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$795.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.78.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

