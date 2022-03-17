Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBOX. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 282 ($3.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.32).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON BBOX opened at GBX 241 ($3.13) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.57.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.