Truist Financial Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $1,189,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,048,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 728,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 145.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

