TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Richard Tyson Sells 39,503 Shares

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.61), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,252.31).

TTG opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.63) on Thursday. TT Electronics plc has a one year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.09. The company has a market capitalization of £357.02 million and a PE ratio of 34.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 280 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.76).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

