TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Richard Tyson Sells 39,503 Shares

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.61), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,252.31).
TTG opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.63) on Thursday. TT Electronics plc has a one year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.09. The company has a market capitalization of £357.02 million and a PE ratio of 34.91.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.
About TT Electronics (Get Rating)
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.
