Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.90

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.90 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 125,270 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.74) price target on shares of Tungsten in a research note on Monday, December 13th. restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.74) target price on shares of Tungsten in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.86. The firm has a market cap of £38.47 million and a PE ratio of -10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

