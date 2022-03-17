Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.03

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 9126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

A number of research firms have commented on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,495,000 after buying an additional 706,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.