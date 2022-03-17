Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MACA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

