Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 51,791 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,791 shares during the period. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II comprises about 1.6% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $728,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPKB opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.