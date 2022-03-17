Tuttle Capital Management LLC Takes $138,000 Position in WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

NYSE:WE opened at $5.60 on Thursday. WeWork Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17.

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

