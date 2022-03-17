Tuttle Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pioneer Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 721.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 98,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 1,349.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 50.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 841,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 282,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

