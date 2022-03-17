Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 211,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,102 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $2.20.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
