Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 211,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,102 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tuya by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

