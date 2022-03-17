TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Update

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TZPS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,288. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

