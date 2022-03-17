u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Price Target Raised to CHF 77 at Credit Suisse Group

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 65 to CHF 77 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of u-blox to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $67.85 on Monday. u-blox has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $79.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

