UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 22,994 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

