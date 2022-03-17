UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after buying an additional 510,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,091,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $85.82 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

