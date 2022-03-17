UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,353,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.83 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

