UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.74 ($52.47).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €26.00 ($28.57) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.86.

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

