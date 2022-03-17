UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,200 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,418 ($70.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,545.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,085.43. The company has a market cap of £87.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.20), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($350.98).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

