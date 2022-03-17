Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.92.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

