United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UFCS. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $709.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.02.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

