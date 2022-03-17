United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $9.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 13,664,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,879,950. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,570,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

