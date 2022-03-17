United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.80

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 19187020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

