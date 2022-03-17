Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 437,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

