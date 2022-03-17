Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.26. 158,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Unum Group by 118,442.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unum Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 212,071 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,098,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

