Urstadt Biddle Properties’ (UBA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $791.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.