US Capital Advisors Upgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Overweight

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,394,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 798,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

