Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aravt Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.50.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $267.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

