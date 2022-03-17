Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

VLN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,359. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

