Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
VLN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,359. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40.
About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.