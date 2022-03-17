VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $30.24 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

