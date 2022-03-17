Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lifted by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,578. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

