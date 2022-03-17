Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $21,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after buying an additional 669,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after buying an additional 261,643 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,527,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

