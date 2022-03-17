Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

MGK stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,724. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.91 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.97.

