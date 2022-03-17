Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.26. The stock had a trading volume of 255,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.91 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.