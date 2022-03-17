Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $229.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average is $243.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

