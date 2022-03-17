Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

