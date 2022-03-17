VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.87.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $797.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.