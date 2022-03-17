Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vericity stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vericity worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ VERY opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

